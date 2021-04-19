Prince William breaks silence following funeral of Prince Philip with personal tweet Prince William is the Pesident-Designate of the Football Association

Prince William has taken to Twitter after an emotional weekend to share a personal tweet.

The father-of-three took part in his grandfather's funeral on 17 April and was also reunited with estranged brother Prince Harry for the first time in months.

But he put the difficult times aside to give his opinion on football's newly proposed Super League.

The Prince, who is the President-Designate of the Football Association, tweeted on Monday to share the importance of "protecting" the football community.

"Now, more than ever, we must protect the entire football community – from the top level to the grassroots – and the values of competition and fairness at its core," he tweeted.

"I share the concerns of fans about the proposed Super League and the damage it risks causing to the game we love."

The Prince is a big football fan

He signed off with a 'W', signalling the tweet was sent directly from William.

William is a big football fan, and supports Aston Villa.

In 2020, the Prince retweeted a video posted by the team, which showed locker room scenes after their game against West Ham saw them remain in the Premier League.

He took to Twitter to share the personal message

The Prince added a comment which hinted at how narrowly Aston Villa had succeeded, captioning his tweet: "Never in doubt. #UpTheVilla W."

His personal message came two days after the funeral of his beloved grandfather, Prince Philip.

William walked in the procession along with Philip's four children and two of his grandsons, Peter Philips and Prince Harry.

WIlliam and Harry put differences aside for Philip's funeral

The Duke of Cambridge had previously shared a moving tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh alongside a previously unseen photo of Prince Philip with his great-grandson Prince George.

The sweet image, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk in 2015, shows a two-year-old George beaming and holding a book, as he enjoys a carriage ride with Prince Philip.

He recently paid tribute to his late grandfather

In a moving written statement, Prince William said: "My grandfather's century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family."

Philip was laid to rest on 17 April.