Prince William and his oldest son Prince George had something to celebrate on Sunday, as their football team Aston Villa remained in the Premier League following a one-one draw with West Ham. The Duke of Cambridge has been a long-time fan of the Midlands club, and he shared his support on social media on Sunday evening.

The Prince retweeted a video posted by the team, which showed locker room scenes after their match. A crowd full of people could be seen singing and dancing to Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline as they celebrated the good news. The Prince added a comment which hinted at how narrowly Aston Villa had succeeded, captioning his tweet: "Never in doubt [grimacing face] #UpTheVilla W."

William took George and his sister, Princess Charlotte, to their first football match last October, when Aston Villa played Norwich at their Carrow Road ground close to the family's home, Anmer Hall. Aston Villa scored an incredible 5-1 victory, and the young prince thrilled football fans and royal watchers alike with his enthusiastic goal celebrations!

After the match, Aston Villa's official Twitter account tweeted: "You know how to pick your #AVFC games, Your Royal Highness," adding a winking emoji. William reflected on the special day recently as part of a BBC documentary called Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health.

The father-of-three was shown saying he "enjoyed a good weekend of football," during a meeting with the heads of the Football Association, the English Football League and the Premier League at Kensington Palace.

When one commented on the Cambridges celebrating Aston Villa's win, William added: "I wasn't celebrating, that was the problem, I was sitting with the home fans. George did my bit of celebrating for me."

It's been an exciting week for Prince George, who turned seven on Wednesday. His love of football was confirmed in the official photo released in honour of his sixth birthday, which showed him proudly wearing an England shirt.

