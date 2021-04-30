Prince William and Kate take inspiration from Prince Charles with heartwarming family beach video The Cambridges all starred in a heartwarming home video filmed in Norfolk

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appear to have been inspired by Prince Charles with the setting of their idyllic home video.

William, Kate and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis starred in a very heartwarming 39-second clip that was posted on the Cambridges' social media accounts on Thursday, in honour of their tenth wedding anniversary, and showed the family-of-five going for walks on a beach and playing in the sand dunes.

MORE: Kate Middleton's new home video features one heartbreaking detail

While the royals did not disclose the exact location of the video, it appears to be Holkham Beach in Norfolk, which is the closest beach to the Queen's Sandringham Estate and about a 35-minute drive from William and Kate's country home, Anmer Hall.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate share idyllic home video with George, Charlotte and Louis

The royals have always had strong links to the beautiful public beach and bay area. As children, Charles and his younger sister Princess Anne enjoyed days out there and were also filmed running around and playing in the sand in their own home videos.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's husband has cutest reaction to Cambridges' home video

MORE: Harry and Meghan congratulate William and Harry on 10th wedding anniversary

A snippet was actually used in the BBC's 2016 documentary, Elizabeth at 90: A Family Tribute, and showed Charles and Anne frolicking about in swimwear and towels.

Charles and Anne playing on Holkham Beach in Norfolk as children

In the documentary, Charles is seen re-watching some home videos with his mother the Queen, and reminisces: "It was always such fun playing hide and seek in those dunes. I remember that so well, isn't that funny. Vividly." Her Majesty adds: "And in those days you didn't mind the prickly grass."

MORE: Prince Charles and Camilla's sweet anniversary message to William and Kate

The documentary also flashed up a very sweet photo of Charles and Anne buried up to their necks in the sand while the Queen's pet corgi sits in between them. "That I remember," Charles said. "It's such a good photograph, that one."

"It's such a good photograph, that one," said Charles

Anne also spoke about how much the local beach has changed, saying: "Holkham was a bit off the beaten track, it does look almost completely empty which you wouldn't find now. But it was a public beach even then, it's a big beach."

William and Kate released their stunning video to thank the public for their well wishes on the occasion of their tenth wedding anniversary on 29 April 2021, but also for all the support they've received in the past decade.

The Cambridges appear to have filmed the video at Holkham Beach

The video touched fans' hearts as it showed the royals enjoying family time at the beach as well as at their country home, which boasts a seesaw, a swing and huge trees for George, Charlotte and Louis to climb.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.