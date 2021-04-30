Kate Middleton's incredible family video shot at Norfolk home has royal fans reacting the same way The Cambridges released a video to mark their tenth wedding anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised royal fans the world over when they released a stunning video showing them with their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The 39-second clip, which was posted on their official Instagram account on Thursday, saw the family take part in fun outdoor activities like toasting marshmallows over an open fire and playing with the wooden seesaw they have in the garden of their Norfolk home. The Cambridges also visited a nearby beach where they enjoyed leisurely walks.

WATCH: The Cambridges release beautiful video on tenth wedding anniversary

The video was a royal first and fans had many things to say – but they mostly agreed on one thing, that it was incredibly emotional.

"Why did this make me incredibly emotional. Happy Anniversary to a beautiful couple. And what an amazing family and life you have created together," one wrote.

A second added: "This is so beautiful. I am crying," whilst a third noted: "I love this, it's like we're getting a glimpse into their private life and the way William and Catherine look at each other with so much love."

The couple also released two new photos to mark the special occasion

"Finding their normal in an extraordinary role. This IS how you do it and it is a beautiful thing. So happy they all have each other and clear and present love," remarked a fourth.

William and Kate released their family film on the day of their tenth wedding anniversary, as a thank you to all the well wishes and support through the last ten years.

"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C," the message on social media read.

Film maker Will Warr who shot the video also wrote on Instagram: "Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 10th wedding anniversary. A true privilege to capture precious moments with The Duke and Duchess at home with their children."