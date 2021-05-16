Princess Beatrice spotted on rare outing with mum Sarah Ferguson The royal pair enjoyed a drive together

Princess Beatrice was spotted at the weekend with her mum, Sarah, Duchess of York.

In photos taken on Saturday, the royal pair were seen travelling in a car with Beatrice at the wheel.

They were both dressed casually with their hair pulled back in matching ponytails.

The images were taken at Windsor Castle, where Sarah lives at Royal Lodge, on the grounds of the beautiful estate, as does her ex-husband, the Duke of York.

Beatrice is of course still mourning the death of her grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, who was laid to rest last month.

She attended the funeral alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and her sister, Princess Eugenie, and the Duke of York were also in attendance.

Sarah was not present on the day, however, she spent the day looking after her baby grandson, August, who Eugenie shares with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The pair were spotted driving close to Windsor Castle

While the Duchess is believed to have not been close to her former father-in-law, the Queen recently signalled her fondness for Sarah.

Last month, Buckingham Palace released touching photographs of Prince Philip taken over the years with his family, including a 2018 snap with the Queen and seven of their great-grandchildren, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

In the background of the image is reportedly a gift from Sarah to the monarch.

According to The Daily Mail, Sarah gifted Her Majesty a hand-crafted table lamp, made by Rosanna Lonsdale, which sits front and centre on a table behind the sofa in the Queen's private sitting room at her Scottish residence.

Sarah lives on the grounds at the stunning Windsor Lodge

Sarah is said to have commissioned the piece, whose motif is based on the sweet peas of Balmoral, as a Christmas present for the Queen.

While the Queen is currently in residence at Windsor Castle, where she has stayed for most of lockdown, she will head back to Balmoral later this month, much earlier than her usual August.

