Princess Beatrice rocks skinny jeans for casual date with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice was spotted enjoying an al fresco lunch with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Sunday, wearing casual attire for the occasion.

In pictures published by OK Magazine, The Queen's granddaughter could be seen rocking a pair of dark blue skinny jeans paired with a stylish khaki jacket.

Beatrice finished off the look with a pair of white Gucci trainers and a black and white patterned face mask, ensuring she was keeping safe whilst out and about in Notting Hill.

Princess Beatrice talks about secret wedding for the first time

The royal sported a minimal makeup look for the lunch, and wore her hair in loose waves, showing off her natural beauty.

She was pictured holding hands with her husband as they made their way to the restaurant. The happy couple tied the knot last year in a small and intimate ceremony due to coronavirus restrictions.

We love Beatrice's jacket for summer, it is the perfect lightweight material, with the gold buttons and tie-waist giving it a stylish and flattering twist.

The couple had a small wedding last year due to coronavirus restrictions

If you were hoping to get your hands on a similar piece, then you’re in luck, as we have found an amazing high street alternative.

This olive number from New Look is perfect to throw over tops and dresses during the warmer months, and can be worn with a pair of skinny jeans and white trainers like Beatrice for a chic, off-duty look.

Olive four pocket shacket, £29.99, New Look

The royal has been rocking a lot of stylish outfits as of late, and just this week she was seen during a virtual appearance re-wearing her sellout Maje cardigan paired with a sleek white shirt.

Beatrice was one of four judges who selected the winner of the Oscar's Book Prize 2021. In the new video, she joined Lorraine Kelly, Angellica Bell, and animator and illustrator Axel Scheffler for the online event.

The £345 Maje number she wore is made from a classic and trendy tweed fabric, and features a contrasting red border, fancy gold buttons and a stunning stripe detail.

