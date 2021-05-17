Archie Harrison makes surprise appearance in trailer for Prince Harry's upcoming documentary The Me You Can't See will air on Friday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie Harrison made a surprise appearance in the trailer for the upcoming docuseries, titled The Me You Can't See.

Prince Harry, who has joined forces with Oprah Winfrey, gave fans the first glimpse of the new mental health series on Monday afternoon. The show will premiere on Apple TV+ on 21 May, when all episodes will be available to watch.

WATCH: First official trailer for Harry and Oprah's series The Me You Can't See

During the two-minute clip, Harry was briefly joined by his wife Meghan. The former actress was seen smiling and wearing a Mère Soeur T-shirt printed with the slogan, 'Raising the Future'.

Their son Archie was then shown sitting on his mother's lap - in footage filmed around the time of his first birthday on 6 May 2020.

The old clip, which was initially posted on Save the Children's Instagram page, showed doting mum Meghan reading one of her son's favourite books, Duck! Rabbit!.

Little Archie made a brief appearance in the trailer

In the highly-anticipated series, Oprah and Harry will guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles.

Speaking about the series, Prince Harry said in a statement: "We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human.

"The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels - and is - very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty."

US chat show host Oprah added: "Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty. Our series aims to spark that global conversation."

