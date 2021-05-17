Heartbreaking images of Diana's funeral feature in Prince Harry's mental health series The Me You Can't See premieres on Friday 20 May

The first trailer for the Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey's forthcoming mental health series has been shared, and it features heartbreaking footage from Princess Diana's funeral in 1997.

Prince Harry was just 12 when his mother was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris, and he joined his father, Prince Charles, his grandfather Prince Philip, his 15-year-old brother Prince William and his uncle, Earl Spencer, in the funeral procession through the streets of London behind Diana's coffin.

WATCH: First official trailer for Harry and Oprah's series The Me You Can't See

Harry and Oprah's docuseries, The Me You Can't See, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday 21 May.

The trailer opens up with the pair having a conversation with Oprah saying: "All over the world people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain."

Harry then asks: "What words have you heard around mental health? Crazy…"

Oprah replies: "Lost it, can't keep it together. With the stigma of being labelled 'the other,' the telling of a story, being able to say what happened to me is crucial."

Harry and William walked in the procession at Diana's funeral

The docuseries will feature high-profile guests including Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway. Mental Health advocate Zak Williams, Olympic Boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead will also take part.

During another moving scene, Harry says: "To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness, in today's world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength."

The Duke's wife Meghan also makes a cameo as the couple smile during a video call at their Montecito home, with the Duchess wearing a 'Raising the Future' T-shirt, which appears to be this £27 style from Mere Soeur.

Meghan made a cameo in the trailer

Their son Archie also pops up in the trailer, showing scenes from his first birthday in May 2020, when Meghan read Duck! Rabbit! to the little boy.

Prince Harry has previously opened up about his own mental health struggles, following the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

In a previous interview with Newsweek magazine in 2017, Harry said: "My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me, while millions more did on television. I don't think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don't think it would happen today."

