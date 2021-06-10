The fascinating story of the Queen's dramatic home birth The British monarch was born in 1926

Most of us are familiar with the childbirth stories of the younger royal mothers such as the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, but are you aware of where and how Her Majesty the Queen came into the world?

The monarch's own birth story is quite fascinating and one that we seldom hear about.

At 2.40am on 21 April 1926, Princess Elizabeth – who would later become Queen of England – was born at 17 Bruton Street of Mayfair, London.

The property was the home of her maternal grandparents, the Earl and Countess of Strathmore, and it was there that Elizabeth, Duchess of York (later the Queen Mother) and her husband Albert (later King George VI) welcomed their little girl.

A newborn Queen Elizabeth II

The website royalcentral.co.uk refers to a report by The Derby Daily Telegraph, which revealed that the Queen was due to arrive later in April but was born "a little earlier than was expected". The night before the birth "it became obvious that the important event was nearer than had been imagined" wrote the paper.

Unusually for the time period, the paper divulged the type of birth – a caesarean section – reporting, "previous to the confinement, a consultation took place… and a certain line of treatment was successfully adopted".

Baby Princess Elizabeth was the first granddaughter for King George V and Queen Mary. As was standard practice at the time, the Home Secretary (then Sir William Joynson-Hicks) was present at the birth.

The Queen was born at home in London

When the Queen welcomed her own four children years later, she became the first monarch in history to deliver a baby without the Home Secretary present.

Her Majesty was also the first royal woman to have her husband accompany her at childbirth when she welcomed her fourth child Prince Edward with Prince Philip present.

Her Majesty the Queen

Like her mother, the Queen gave birth to her first child, Prince Charles, at home via caesarean.

Charles was born in the Buhl Room at Buckingham Palace on the evening of 14 November 1948. According to Town and Country magazine, the room, which was ordinarily used as a guest room, was converted into a 'miniature hospital' for the lengthy 30-hour labour.

The monarch welcomed Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew at home too.

