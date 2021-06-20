Meghan Markle reveals Archie's reaction to her new book The Bench The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter earlier this month

Meghan Markle has revealed that her two-year-old son, Archie Harrison, is a big fan of her new children's book, The Bench. Speaking in her first interview since her daughter's birth, the Duchess appeared on NPR's radio show Morning Edition Sunday on Father's Day.

Speaking to journalist Samantha Balaban alongside her illustrator Christian Robinson, Meghan said: "Archie loves the book, Christian I haven't told you... he loves the book, which is great because he has a voracious appetite for books."

She went on: "Constantly when we read him a book he goes, 'Again, again, again and now we can say, 'Mommy wrote the book for you, it feels amazing."

The book was inspired by Archie's relationship with her husband.

The mother-of-two also said: "It's a love story. It's really just about growing with someone and having this deep connection and this trust so that, be at good times or bad, you know that you had this person."

She went on: "I really hope that people can see this as a love story that transcends the story of my family."

Meghan came up with the idea for The Bench after she gave her husband a bench for Father's Day last year.

She told NPR: "As most of us do, you go, 'What am I going to get them as a gift?' And I thought I just wanted something sentimental and a place for him to have as a bit of a home base with our son."

The book was inspired by Prince Harry's relationship with son Archie

The plaque on the back of the bench contained a poem penned by the mother-of-two, which read: "This is your bench/Where life will begin/For you and our son/Our baby, our kin."

Meghan went on to expand the poem into a book, and The Bench, which was published by Random House Children's Books on 8 June, was born.

Meghan and Harry are doting parents to son Archie, who is now an older brother to little Lilibet Diana, who the family welcomed on 4 June, announcing the happy news two days later.

Their statement read, in part: "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world…

"She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home."

