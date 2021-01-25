Princess Diana's nieces detail extraordinary way she safeguarded them from paparazzi Lady Amelia Spencer announced her engagement last year

Princess Diana's twin nieces Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer have spoken about their 'loving' aunt in their first ever joint interview.

The twins, both 28, are the daughters of Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer and British model Victoria Aitken, and have been photographed for Tatler's March 2021 issue.

The pair, who were just five when Diana died in 1997, revealed their memories of their late aunt, with Eliza, describing her as "incredibly warm, maternal and loving. She always made an effort to connect with us as children and had a talent for reading children's hearts."

Eliza and Amelia, who grew up in South Africa, said that they didn't realise how significant Diana was in the world until they were much older.

In the interview, Eliza also revealed one instance when they were approached by a photographer on a beach in Noordhoek, and how Diana turned it into a game of who could get back to the car first so they wouldn't be frightened.

Eliza said: "Obviously it could have been quite terrifying for us, being so young and not understanding what was happening.

"But she turned it into a game of who could get back to the car first. It was amazing how she protected us in a way that made us feel safe and not frightened."

Lady Amelia Spencer announced her engagement to Greg Mallett in 2020

Amelia, who became engaged to her long-term boyfriend Greg Mallett last summer, also spoke about how their father Earl Spencer has suggested Althorp as their wedding venue.

She told Tatler: "It's our family home, it's beautiful. We would be very lucky to get married there, but Cape Town is where we grew up and there is a possibility that we might do it here, too."

In an engagement photoshoot and interview with HELLO! in September 2020, Amelia said: "The day Greg proposed was the most romantic day of my life. He has been my best friend for 11 years and everything about him makes me feel like the luckiest person in the world."

