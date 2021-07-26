Royal family's website shares update on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet The line of succession has been updated

The royal family's website has finally been updated to include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in the line of succession.

Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter was born on 4 June at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and is eighth in line to the throne after big brother Archie.

The Duke of York moved down to ninth in line after Lili's birth, while his eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, is now tenth.

It's not unusual that the line of succession on the royal family's website isn't updated straight after a birth. Similarly, it was almost two months before Princess Eugenie's son, August, was added to the website after he was born in February.

The line of succession on the royal family's website now includes Lilibet

Lili's birth was announced two days after her birth, with a spokesperson for the Sussexes saying at the time: "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.

"She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March 2020

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

"This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

Harry and Meghan, who now reside in Montecito, Santa Barbara, are yet to share a photo of their daughter publicly.

