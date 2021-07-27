The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might now be living in Santa Barbara, but when they first announced their decision to step back from royal duties, they said they would split their time between the UK and the United States.

The pandemic has meant that travel has been restricted for everyone, and subsequently, Prince Harry has only been able to return to the UK twice – for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in April and to unveil a statue of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in July.

But there may be more trips on the cards for the Duke in future, particularly as the US firm he works for is set to open a London office.

READ: Royal family's website shares update on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry to publish 'wholly truthful' book on his life in 2022

In March it was revealed that Harry had taken on the role as a chief impact officer for professional coaching and mental health firm BetterUp.

As well as hiring 75 staff for its UK office, the California-based company is also opening an office in Munich, with plans to add 150 staff in Europe in the next year.

Chief executive Alexi Robichaux told The Times that Harry, who is now on paternity leave after the birth of his daughter Lilibet, has "provided some helpful insights and tips" when the company was planning its UK expansion.

MORE: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not attend Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding

MORE: Princess Diana saves the day at Prince Harry's sports day in incredible sprint finish

BetterUp shared their exciting plans for expansion

Harry and Meghan have been carving out their new lives in the US, establishing their non-profit organisation, Archewell, as well as landing deals with Netflix and Spotify.

While the Duchess released her debut children's book, The Bench, in June, last week it was revealed that the Duke is set to write a memoir about his life as a member of the royal family, his military career and becoming a husband and father. The book is set to be released in late 2022 with proceeds going to charity.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.