The Duke of Sussex is releasing his first memoir about his life as a member of the royal family in late 2022, and many have questioned the timing of its publication.

While celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee are taking place in June 2022, there could also be another poignant reason as to why Prince Harry has chosen to release his book next year.

It will also be 25 years in August 2022 since the death of Harry's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, who was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997. And no doubt, he will want to pay tribute to her life and legacy in his recollection.

Harry was just 12 years old at the time, and he and his older brother, Prince William, then 15, both walked behind their mother's coffin at her funeral service, alongside the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh and Diana's brother, Charles Spencer.

The father-of-two returned to the UK earlier this month to reunite with William to unveil a statue of Princess Diana in the gardens at Kensington Palace.

William and Harry were reunited for Princess Diana's statue unveiling

The memoir is set to be an "intimate and heartfelt" account, detailing Harry's life in the public eye, from his childhood to the present day, including his military career, marrying Meghan Markle and becoming a father to Archie and Lilibet.

The Duke said in a statement: "I'm writing this not as the Prince I was born but as the man I have become.

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

All proceeds from the book will go to charity.

