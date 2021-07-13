Princess Charlotte shares this special connection with Princess Eugenie The young royal also had a starring role at Eugenie's wedding

Princess Charlotte shares a very special connection with dad Prince William's cousin, Princess Eugenie.

They are the only two current-day royals to have been christened at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

Princess Eugenie was baptised in December 1990 and she was the first royal baby to have a public christening.

Her parents, the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, decided to give their youngest daughter a public baptism during the regular Sunday church service.

While the media and members of the public have gathered outside churches to see royal christenings in recent years, the ceremony has taken place behind closed doors.

The royal family at Eugenie's christening in 1990

Princess Charlotte was baptised at the same church in 2015, and while the service took place in private, locals gathered to watch the royal family arrive.

The picturesque 16th-century chapel on the Queen's Sandringham estate is also where Prince William's beloved mother, Diana, Princess of Wales was baptised on 30 August 1961.

Charlotte's brothers, Prince George, and Prince Louis, were both christened at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London in 2013 and 2018 respectively.

The Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte on her christening day

Eugenie gave Prince George and Princess Charlotte starring roles in the bridal party on her wedding day to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. And it seems the pair have a sweet bond.

Shortly after her nuptials, Eugenie shared a snap on Instagram of her and her husband sitting with their bridesmaids and page boys in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

Charlotte was pictured throwing her head back as she giggled in the middle of the group, while Eugenie beamed at the young royal.

Eugenie and Jack have been forced to postpone their son August's christening. The five-month-old tot was due to be christened at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor on Saturday, but the ceremony was called off as one of the guests was instructed to self-isolate.

