Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's secret getaway after anniversary revealed The couple are expecting their first child this autumn

Princess Beatrice enjoyed a business trip to New York last week and was joined by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, according to reports.

The royal mum-to-be, 32, spoke at a women's empowerment event hosted by TV-Digital reporter, LaPorsche Thomas.

Beatrice joined a panel of inspiring women at WICT Southeast's event, Phenomenal Women: The Secret of My Success, which was in partnership with her firm, Afiniti.

READ: Sarah Ferguson defends her 'superhero' son-in-law Jack Brooksbank following yacht photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: Beatrice and Edoardo expecting first child

The Princess is Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at the tech company and lived in New York for a while.

In pictures shared by LaPorsche at the event, Beatrice wore a black and white polka dot dress that flattered her blossoming baby bump.

According to The Daily Mail's Richard Eden, property developer Edoardo joined his wife in New York as she carried out her speaking engagement.

MORE: Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo set to move into £3million home to raise royal baby

MORE: Princess Beatrice takes part in fun children's activity ahead of birth of first child

Edoardo's sweet Instagram post for Beatrice

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on 17 July, with Edoardo penning a touching message to Beatrice on his Instagram account.

Sharing a photo of the pair against a stunning mountain backdrop, he wrote: "I can't believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second."

The couple tied the knot in a private Windsor wedding in 2020, which was attended by their closest friends and family, including the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

In May, Buckingham Palace announced the happy news that Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their first child in autumn.

The couple also enjoyed a fun day out at Wimbledon in July, along with Beatrice's aunt, the Countess of Wessex.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.