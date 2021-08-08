Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares the cutest post for Princess Beatrice's birthday The royal couple are expecting their first child this autumn

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a very special message for his wife Princess Beatrice as she celebrated her 33rd birthday on Sunday.

Taking to his personal Instagram page, the property developer posted a black-and-white photo of the pair posing on the beach, looking happy and relaxed.

In the heartfelt caption, Edoardo wrote: "Happy Birthday my love. I love you with all my heart."

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary last month, with Edoardo paying tribute to his wife on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of the pair against a stunning mountain backdrop, he wrote: "I can't believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second."

Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their first child this autumn, with Buckingham Palace confirming the couple's exciting news back in May.

Edoardo also has a five-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

Edoardo's father Alex met Beatrice's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, in the Swiss ski resort Verbier in 1972 and the families have been friends for years.

Beatrice and Edoardo made their first public appearance at the National Portrait Gallery's 2019 Gala. That same year, they were spotted at the Bahrain Grand Prix, and Edoardo accompanied the Princess on a family trip.

They then made a joint appearance at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding to Thomas Kingston at St. George's Chapel in Windsor in 2019.

Edoardo proposed to Beatrice in Italy with a custom-designed engagement ring from British jeweller, Shaun Leane, and their engagement was announced in September 2019.

The royal bride and her groom tied the knot in a private Windsor wedding during the pandemic in July 2020, which was attended by their closest family and friends, including the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

