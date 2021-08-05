Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's special reason to celebrate this weekend The couple are expecting their first child this autumn

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child this autumn, but there's another reason for the couple to celebrate this weekend.

The royal mum-to-be turns 33 on Sunday 8 August and no doubt her husband and her family will ensure the day is special for her.

In an interview with the Financial Times last October, property developer Edoardo revealed he gifted Beatrice with a bronze figurative sculpture on her 31st birthday, which he commissioned from his stepfather and sculptor, David Williams-Ellis.

READ: Princess Eugenie marks Meghan Markle's birthday with heartfelt gift

Loading the player...

WATCH: Beatrice and Edoardo expecting first child

The couple tied the knot in a private Windsor ceremony on 17 July 2020 in front of their closest friends and family, including the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

On their first wedding anniversary, Edoardo paid tribute to his wife on his personal Instagram account.

Sharing a photo of the pair against a stunning mountain backdrop, he wrote: "I can't believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second."

MORE: Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo set to move into £3million home to raise royal baby

MORE: Princess Beatrice shows off growing baby bump during public appearance

Edoardo and Beatrice at Wimbledon in July

Beatrice enjoyed a business trip to New York recently and was reportedly joined by Edoardo.

The Princess spoke at a women's empowerment event hosted by TV-Digital reporter, LaPorsche Thomas. Beatrice joined a panel of inspiring women at WICT Southeast's event, Phenomenal Women: The Secret of My Success, which was in partnership with her firm, Afiniti.

She is Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at the tech company and lived in New York for a while.

Eugenie's tribute to Beatrice for her birthday last year

No doubt Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, will be among the family members to publicly celebrate her birthday.

Last year, Eugenie shared a previously unseen photo with her sister, makeup free and beaming on the eve of Beatrice's wedding. She also included a childhood snap showing the sisters in matching floral dresses, writing: "Happy happy Birthday dear Beabea. Here we are on the eve of your wedding. Still rocking a scrunchie or hair accessory (since the 90s) and huge smiles on our faces."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.