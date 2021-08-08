Sarah Ferguson shares beautiful photo as she pays birthday tribute to 'magical' Princess Beatrice The Duchess of York is such a proud mum

Sarah Ferguson took to Instagram on Sunday where she shared the sweetest image in honour of her daughter Princess Beatrice's birthday.

As a tribute to the royal turning 33, her loving mum shared a close-up photo of a beautiful bouquet of flowers in white, mauve, peach and pale pink which had the words "Happy Birthday my magical Beatrice" superimposed on it - how kind!

"Happy Birthday Beatrice," the Duchess captioned the snap, adding a fire emoji.

Sarah's followers were quick to share their well-wishes for her eldest daughter, with one writing: "Beautiful flowers for a beautiful lady," alongside two heart emojis.

"Many blessings on your day Princess Beatrice," another added, while a third commented: "These are stunning! Happy birthday Beatrice," and a fourth chimed in: "Happy Birthday Bea!!"

Earlier in the day, the pregnant Princess' husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, posted a loving tribute to his wife.

Sarah shared the sweet message for her daughter on Instagram

On his personal Instagram page, the property developer shared a previously unseen black-and-white photo of the pair posing on the beach, looking happy and relaxed.

In the caption, Edoardo wrote: "Happy Birthday my love. I love you with all my heart."

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary last month, and Edoardo again paid tribute to his wife on the social media site.

The princess turned 33 on Sunday

Uploading a photo of the pair against a stunning mountain backdrop, he wrote: "I can't believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love.

"You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second."

The couple are expecting their first child this autumn, with Buckingham Palace confirming the couple's exciting news back in May.

Edoardo also has a five-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with Dara Huang.

