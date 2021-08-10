Why today is a big day for Lady Louise Windsor The royal turns 18 in November

The Earl and Countess of Wessex's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, will be among the thousands of students receiving their A-Level results on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old is among the teenagers who would have sat her exams for her AS-Levels (the first full year of A-Level study) this summer, but teacher-assessed grades have replaced tests for 2021.

Lady Louise revealed during a public outing with her parents last September that she is studying English, History, Politics and Drama.

READ: The royal family's A-Level results revealed - see which grades they achieved

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex becomes emotional as she speaks about late Prince Philip

Her AS-Level results are not likely to be made public, in line with the decision taken when she received her GCSE results last summer. Buckingham Palace said at the time that Lady Louise's grades were a private matter.

Most students tend to drop one subject for the second year of A-Level study.

Lady Louise's mother Sophie previously opened up about her daughter's education in a rare interview with The Sunday Times in June 2020, saying: "She's working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university. I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to. She's quite clever."

MORE: Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's family summer holiday plans

MORE: Why Prince Edward and Sophie's children won't take on official royal roles

The Wessexes at the Royal Windsor Horse Show 2021

Lady Louise and her younger brother, James, Viscount Severn, 13, have mostly grown-up out of the public eye, usually only attending formal events such as Trooping the Colour and royal weddings.

Sophie said in the interview with the newspaper: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

Lady Louise, who was born at Frimley Park Hospital in 2003, is set to celebrate her 18th birthday on 8 November.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.