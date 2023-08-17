Royal family's A-Level results revealed - see the exam grades they received

See how the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and more fared in their exams

Thousands of students around the UK received their A-Level results on Thursday, and in honour of the occasion, we're taking a look back at the qualifications the royal family managed to secure during their education. And you may find that some of them are quite surprising!

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor received her A-Level results, after studying English, History, Politics and Drama as her subjects.

Buckingham Palace did not release Lady Louise's A-Level grades but standard entry requirements to the University of St Andrews are AAA, where the teenager is now doing an English degree.

Despite being educated at home before she received private lessons from the vice provost of Eton, Henry Marten, the late Queen Elizabeth II never actually sat an academic exam in her life. However, Her Late Majesty and the late Duke of Edinburgh made sure their children received the best education outside the walls of Buckingham Palace.

King Charles, who was a pupil at Gordonstoun, achieved five GCSEs (O-Levels back then), two A-Levels in history (B) and French (C). He was then awarded a 2:2 degree in history from Cambridge University.

His sister, Princess Anne, attended Benenden School in Kent, and gained six O-levels, and three A-Levels in English, History and Politics.

Just like their older brother and father, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward also studied at Gordonstoun in Scotland, with Andrew securing six O-levels and Edward gaining nine. They both achieved three A-Levels in English, History and Politics, while Edward managed to get a 2:2 degree in History from Cambridge University.

The King's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, broke family tradition by attending Eton school in Windsor. The Prince of Wales received 12 GCSEs and three A-Levels in Geography (A), History of Art (A) and Biology (C).

© Getty Prince William at his desk at Eton College

"I know how hard William worked to achieve these excellent results and I am very proud that he has done so well," Prince Charles said at the time via The Guardian. William went on to gain a 2:1 degree in Geography from the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

Meanwhile, Harry gained 11 GCSEs and two A-Levels, a B in Art and a D in Geography. After he left Eton in 2003, the British royal went travelling for a year before joining the army.

© Getty Prince Harry in his dorm room at Eton

The Princess of Wales achieved 11 GCSEs at St Andrew's School in Pangbourne before she studied at Marlborough College in Wiltshire, where she received two As in Maths and Art, and a B in English.

After taking a gap year, Kate then went to the University of St Andrews in 2001, where she met her future husband. She graduated in 2005 with a 2:1 in History of Art.



© Getty Kate and William fell in love at university

Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, was a student at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles before she graduated from Northwestern University. Although there are no reports of her SATs, the American equivalent of GCSEs or A-Levels, the Duchess of Sussex achieved grades for university, where she gained a double major in Theatre and International Relations.

© Getty Princess Beatrice went on to attend Goldsmiths university

© Getty Princess Eugenie went on to study at Newcastle University in 2009

The Duke of York's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also fared well in their A-Level results. Beatrice gained an A in Drama and Bs in History and Film Studies from St George's School in Ascot in 2007. She went on to study History at Goldsmiths College in London, graduating in 2011 with a 2:1 degree.

Meanwhile, her younger sister Eugenie gained As in Art and English Literature as well as a B in History of Art from Marlborough College in 2008. After taking a gap year, she went on to study at Newcastle University and graduated with a 2:1 in English Literature and History of Art in 2012.