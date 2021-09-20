Prince Charles recalls fun childhood memories of 'marvellous' Prince Philip

The Prince of Wales recalls fun memories of his childhood as he pays tribute to his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a upcoming BBC One documentary.

In a clip shared by Clarence House on Monday, Prince Philip with a young Prince Charles and Princess Anne can be seen riding bicycles as their aunt, Princess Margaret, chases after the trio.

Charles, 72, says of his father: "He was marvellous at arranging silly games. I mean, the fun of having obviously young parents was… there were lots of chasing around and mad things."

WATCH: Prince Charles talks about fun childhood with Prince Philip

In another clip shared by the royal family's social media accounts, Anne, 71, recalls fishing with her father in Scotland, saying: "I always said I couldn't catch anything and he'd say, 'Nonsense, come with me.' And after I had been casting for about half an hour, he said, 'I see what you mean.' And I just knew it was something I could never do."

In more archive footage, a young Prince Edward can be seen getting into a rowing boat with his father, willing him to "get in".

The Earl of Wessex recalls: "I used to go out with my father fishing and I can't quite remember at which point I was then given charge of the oars but I then had to very quickly learn how to row a boat."

Prince Charles recalls fond childhood memories with his late father

The BBC One programme, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, features all of the Queen and the Duke's children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as their adult grandchildren.

Over archive footage of the Duke during his naval career, Prince William says of his grandfather: "All of us are shaped by our experiences. Imagine the experiences that shaped him [The Duke of Edinburgh]. The amount he's seen is not to be sniffed at."

The BBC originally conceived of the programme as part of the Duke's 100th birthday celebrations but it was altered after his sad death in April and now features interviews with his family recorded before and after his passing.

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, airs Wednesday 22 September at 9pm on BBC One.

