Prince William reveals reason for son Prince George's upset during outing with Kate Middleton The couple visited Northern Ireland on Wednesday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed to Northern Ireland on Wednesday and while they were thousands of miles from home, their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, were very much on their mind.

The couple began the day visiting Ulster University's Magee Campus and later spent some time at the campus' petting zoo where Kate got to hold a tarantula called Charlotte and William a snake – something his eldest son would have found upsetting.

"George is going to be so upset," William was heard saying as he held the reptile and Kate laughed whilst stood by him.

He added: "The children are not going to believe I did this."

The royal admired the python whilst carefully holding it with his two hands, not losing sight of the snake, who he was told was a female.

The Duke and Duchess enjoyed their time at the University's petting zoo

"I won't ask you how you know it's a she, we'll talk about that later," William jokingly told the handler, whilst handing the reptile back and remarking she was "very soft" to the touch.

It's not surprising that the couple's three children would be upset over the daring encounter as Kate has previously spoken about their love for the outdoors and in particular, spiders.

Prince William revealed his eldest son would be upset

Back in 2018, whilst visiting the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in Paddington, the Duchess told teachers that she hunts for spiders "for hours" with her elder children.

Zoe Stroud, interim Head at the school, showed Kate around and said: "She was lovely. She really gets what we are doing here and said she often takes her children on spider hunts in their garden, which they love. They can spend hours out there. She really understands the value of being outdoors for children, especially those in cities whose schools and homes may not have open space and sometimes never had the chance to get their hands dirty. They just love it here."