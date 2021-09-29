Kate Middleton looks bold and beautiful in purple suit for Northern Ireland visit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived in Northern Ireland fresh from the red carpet after the royal duo attended the James Bond: No Time to Die premiere at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday evening - dressed to perfection in a bold and beautiful purple suit from Emilia Wickstead.

As part of a series of engagements in Ireland, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent the day meeting nursing students at Ulster University’s Magee Campus to hear how their studies have progressed since they last spoke on Zoom during the national lockdown. It is Their Royal Highnesses’ first time in this area of Northern Ireland.

Despite turning heads in her dazzling golden Jenny Packham gown on Tuesday night, the royal looked equally as glamorous in a vibrant trouser suit and chic navy turtleneck as she took part in a range of activities with Ulster University's medical students.

No royal lady is ever seen without a handbag, of which Kate opted for her 'Kate' navy quilted shoulder bag from Jaeger, a stylish and classic quilted leather bag, featuring a gold metal chain strap, and elegant gold detailing.

After her jaw-dropping appearance in London on Tuesday evening, Duchess Kate kept makeup minimal, sporting a glowy rose blush and subtle pink lip. Simply radiant!

Kate looked incredible in a bold purple suit

The mother-of-three wore her signature brunette locks in a sleek high ponytail, rocking her subtle sunkissed highlights which picked up the light in the September sunshine.

The 'Kate effect' will likely be in full swing today as royal fans rush to snap up the Duchess' statement suit. Luckily, we've found the perfect dupes so you can channel Kate's effortless style. Shop our edit of Kate-inspired purple suits below.

Pair this sleek co-ord with trainers for the ultimate effortless chic style, or team with pointed toe heels like the Duchess for a back-to-work ensemble guaranteed to get compliments.

Plum Suit, £69.99 / $94.86, Amazon

