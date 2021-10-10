Kate Middleton to join Prince William at star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards The Cambridges will attend the inaugural event at London's Alexandra Palace

The Duchess of Cambridge will join her husband Prince William on the green carpet at the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at London's Alexandra Palace on Sunday 17 October, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

William and Kate will join a number of high-profile guests on the night, including performances from Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Yemi Alade, KSI and Shawn Mendes. A line-up of presenters including Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, David Oyelowo and Mo Salah will hand out the awards, while the event will be hosted by Clara Amfo and Dermot O'Leary.

Sir David Attenborough will also speak about the importance of the Earthshot Prize and his optimism in tackling environmental challenges.

READ: Why the Queen, Kate Middleton and Camilla are travelling to Scotland next month

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Williams launches The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet series

Launched by the Duke and The Royal Foundation in October 2020, The Earthshot Prize has been inspired by President John F. Kennedy's 'Moonshot' programme in the 1960's, which united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon. The Earthshot Prize aims to incentivise change and inspire collective action around our unique ability to innovate, problem solve and ultimately repair our planet over the next ten years.

It is based on five 'Earthshot' goals: Protect and restore nature; Fix our climate; Clean our air; Revive our oceans; Build a waste free world. Five £1 million prizes will be awarded each year for the next ten years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030.

Jason Knauf, chief executive of the Royal Foundation, said: "The Earthshot Prize has been designed to celebrate our finalists as the visionary leaders that they are. The blockbuster roster of artists, athletes and presenters that have signed on for our inaugural awards show proves just how much excitement there is for optimistic action to rise to the great challenges of our time. This will be an award show unlike any you’ve seen before that will entertain you and inspire you to take action to repair the planet in this decisive decade."

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's touching meeting revealed and it links to a royal tour

MORE: 10 photos that show Kate Middleton's close bond with father-in-law Charles

The Earthshot Prize Awards will take place at London's Alexandra Palace

This week, William joined Sir David Attenborough and singer Shakira to present a new five-part BBC docuseries on his Earthshot Prize.

In a clip from the first episode, the royal father-of-three is pictured standing against the backdrop of a full moon on a Norfolk beach as he says: "This is a moment for hope, not fear. A better sustainable future is within reach, we just have to grasp for it.

"We humans can achieve anything we set our minds to. So let's all set our minds to this, a decade of action to repair our planet. There's no time to waste."

The Awards next Sunday will be the Cambridges' second star-studded bash in recent weeks, following their attendance at the world premiere of James Bond: No Time To Die.

For more information about the finalists and The Earthshot Prize, visit: www.earthshotprize.org

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.