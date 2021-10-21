The Queen spent night in hospital after cancelled Northern Ireland visit It was Her Majesty's first stay in hospital for eight years

The Queen spent a night at the King Edward VII Hospital on Wednesday night after being forced to cancel her trip to Northern Ireland.

HELLO! understands that Her Majesty was admitted on practical reasons with her medical team understandably deciding to take a cautious approach, however, the monarch was back at her desk on Thursday this afternoon, where she carried out light duties.

It is understood that the trip was expected to be a short stay for "preliminary investigations", which is why it wasn't announced on Wednesday, as well as to protect the royal's medical privacy.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits."

The Queen was seen by specialists at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London. Her admittance is understood not to have been related to coronavirus.

In the week's leading up to her hospital admittance the Queen has held a number of engagemnts including meeting Canadian troops from 1st Regiment Royal Canadian Horse Artillery.

Her Majesty has been seen with a walking stick

She also launched the Queen’s Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games from the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, and several days later, accompanied by the Princess Royal, attended a Westminster Abbey service of thanksgiving to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion.

It was here she was seen using a a walking stick at the Abbey – the first time she has done so at a major event.

She is now carrying out light duties

The 95-year-old also visired Cardiff, and enjoyed a day at the races at Ascot, presenting the trophy after the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes during the Qipco British Champions Day.

The day before her hospital stay, the Queen enjoyed three engagements – two virtual audiences with the Japanese ambassador and the EU ambassador, and then hosts an evening reception at Windsor Castle to mark the Global Investment Summit.

