The Queen keeps sweet photo of Peter and Autumn Phillips at Buckingham Palace The monarch's grandson finalised his divorce settlement with former wife Autumn this summer

The Queen held an audience at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday and gave fans a glimpse of the array of family photos on display in the process.

As Her Majesty, 95, presented Dame Imogen Cooper with The Queen's Medal for Music for 2019, a sweet photo of her eldest grandchild, Peter Phillips, could be spotted on the left on a console table.

The frame appeared to show an official portrait of Peter with his former wife Autumn, who is wearing a red outfit.

READ: Princess Anne's beautiful wedding gift to Peter Phillips' ex-wife Autumn

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter and Autumn Phillips split - details

The couple announced their separation in February last year but had been living apart since late 2019.

In June, Peter and Autumn released a joint statement about their divorce settlement.

The photo of Peter and Autumn can be seen on the left

It read: "Mr Peter Phillips and Mrs Autumn Phillips are pleased to be able to report that the financial aspects of their divorce have been resolved through agreement, the terms of which have been approved and ordered by the High Court today.

"Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost.

"Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions.

"Peter & Autumn have requested privacy and consideration for their children as the family adapts to a new chapter in their lives."

MORE: 11 royal marriages that ended in divorce

MORE: Peter Phillips reveals hardest part of Prince Philip's death - and it's heartbreaking

The Queen held an audience with Dame Imogen Cooper at Buckingham Palace

The couple first met at the Montreal Grand Prix back in 2003, where Canada-born Autumn worked as a management consultant.

The pair tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 17 May 2008, and are proud parents to two daughters: Savannah, ten, and Isla, nine.

Several family photographs could be seen on display at the monarch's London residence, including a frame of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first revealed in 2018. The image shows Prince Harry and Meghan posing together, with the Duke in a blue suit and his wife wearing a fitted pastel dress.

Next to that is a black and white shot of Zara and Mike Tindall on their wedding day in 2011.

On the adjacent table, there is also an official portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge taken when they announced their engagement in 2010.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.