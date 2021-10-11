The Queen attends church for the first time in 18 months The monarch was always a regular at the Sunday service before the pandemic

The Queen was pictured attending a public church service for the first time in 18 months.

The monarch, 95, has been worshipping privately throughout the pandemic but on Sunday, she was spotted being driven to a service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in the grounds of Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The chapel is where the Queen's granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony in July 2020. Her Majesty and the late Duke of Edinburgh were among the small number of guests at the nuptials.

The monarch was dressed in an autumnal ensemble for church, wearing a plum coat with a matching floral hat. She accessorised with a pearl necklace and earrings, and added a pop of her signature pink lipstick.

The Queen returned to Windsor Castle earlier this month following a two-month stay at her Scottish estate, Balmoral.

The Queen looked elegant in a plum outfit

Last week, she was accompanied by her youngest son, Prince Edward, as she carried out her first major engagement at Buckingham Palace since the start of the pandemic. The pair launched The Queen's Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in a special ceremony on the forecourt of the palace.

Her Majesty also welcomed the Royal Regiment of the Canadian Artillery to her Berkshire home last Wednesday.

The Queen had been worshipping privately throughout the pandemic

On Tuesday, the Queen will be joined by the Princess Royal at a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion.

And on Thursday, the monarch will be accompanied by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the opening ceremony of the Sixth Session of the Senedd in Cardiff.

