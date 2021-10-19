The Queen turns down award about her age: 'You're only as old as you feel' She declined to accept an award

It is usually the Queen who bestows honours on others, but for once, she has been offered an unusual title of her own. Her Majesty has, however, "politely but firmly" turned down a trophy from The Oldie of the Year Awards because she "didn't believe she met the relevant criteria" to accept.

The 95-year-old monarch graciously declined the award, stating that "you are only as old as you feel".

Author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, chairman of the awards, wrote to her private secretary Sir Edward Young to ask if she would accept the main Oldie of the Year.

But in a letter published in the November issue of the magazine, her assistant private secretary Tom Laing-Baker wrote: "Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient."

As she approaches her Platinum Jubilee next year, the Queen has been on sparkling form in recent months, entertaining world leaders, attending the races and mastering the very modern ritual of the video call.

This year, her daughter-in-law the Duchess of Cornwall has joined Gyles Brandreth for the publication's first in-person awards ceremony since 2019 at The Savoy Hotel in London.

Camilla attends The Oldie of the Year Awards

For the past 29 years, The Oldie of The Year Awards has celebrated the achievements of those of the older generation who have made a special contribution to public life. Previous winners have included everyone from Oscar winners to Nobel laureates, from community care nurses to veteran athletes, from Sir John Major to Dame Olivia de Havilland and David Hockney.

