Meghan Markle makes preschoolers' day with incredibly kind gesture

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to show their support for vulnerable children in Los Angeles with an incredibly touching gesture.

The Assistance League of Los Angeles has revealed that the couple's Archewell Foundation has donated copies of Meghan's best-selling book, The Bench, to young students at its Preschool Learning Center.

Alongside photos of the children looking thrilled with their books, the organisation wrote on its social media accounts: "The students at our Preschool Learning Center were overjoyed to each receive a personal copy of The Bench, a children's book penned by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex!

"Thank you to The Archewell Foundation for this donation and your continued support of the League and L.A.'s most vulnerable children."

The organisation shared details about Meghan's donation

The Duchess released her debut children's book in June and the beautifully-illustrated novel hit number one on the New York Times bestsellers list in the children's picture books category.

The Bench tells the story of the special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother's eyes, and Meghan revealed that Prince Harry and Archie were the inspiration behind it.

Harry and Meghan have previously volunteered at the Preschool Learning Center, having helped youngsters to replant their learning garden ahead of the new school year in August 2020.

And in honour of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, Harry also planted Forget-Me-Not seeds, which were Diana's favourite flowers. On the morning of their wedding day in May 2018, Harry picked the same blooms to add to Meghan's bouquet.

Assistance League of LA's mission is to improve the lives of impoverished children in the community through philanthropy, dedicated service, and compassionate programs.

Through the Preschool Learning Center, Assistance League provides high-quality childcare to preschool children from low income families to help them succeed. Their students are between the ages of three to five.

