The Queen makes first video appearance since hospital visit Her Majesty was in hospital last week

The Queen has made her first video appearance since her hospital stay last week as she appeared via video link from Windsor Castle.

DISCOVER: Why the Queen has stopped horse riding

Her Majesty conducted the virtual audience as she received David Constantine, where she presented him with The Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry. Also present at the meeting was Professor Simon Armitage, who is the Poet Laureate of the United Kingdom. The award, which dates back to 1933, was created by the Queen's grandfather, King George V and can be awarded to any poet within the Commonwealth.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen makes first video appearance since hospital visit. Credit: Buckingham Palace

The royal looked elegant in a stunning black floral gown, completed by two pearl necklaces and a pair of earrings.

MORE: Why the Queen was forced to stop breastfeeding Prince Charles in 1949

SEE: 11 hilarious photos of royals at home, from Prince Harry to Prince Charles

Speaking to David, the Queen said: "I'm very glad to have had the chance to see you, if only mechanically this morning."

After David picked up his medal, she joked: "I don't know what you do with it, you put it in a cupboard." The poet responded: "Somewhere safe, this evening I will share it with the children and grandchildren who are waiting at our house."

The monarch sweetly replied: "Ah right, that will be nice. It is rather a nice medal, isn't it?"

Her Majesty has been undertaking royal duties again

The virtual meeting came a few days after her Majesty had to pull out of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, following a hospital stay last week.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the Evening Reception of COP26 on Monday, 1st November.

"Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message."

Her last in-person appearance was at a reception for the Global Investment Summit

However, since the stay she has carried out her first royal engagements as she met the ambassador from the Republic of Korea, Gunn Kim, during a virtual audience from Windsor Castle.

She also held a virtual audience with the ambassador from the Swiss Confederation, Markus Leitner, who was accompanied by his wife Nicole Leitner.

MORE: Prince Philip designed the Queen's magical engagement ring - with one heartfelt detail

DISCOVER: The Queen's fussy eating habit her great-grandchildren would approve of

It is the first time the 95-year-old head of state has been seen – albeit on a computer screen – since she hosted a busy evening reception for the global investment summit on October 19.

The Queen was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital last Wednesday night, making it her first hospital stay in eight years. It comes after the monarch cancelled a two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.