The Queen carries out first engagements since hospital stay The monarch, 95, has been resting at Windsor Castle

The Queen has carried out her first engagements since her overnight hospital stay last week.

It is the first time the 95-year-old head of state has been seen – albeit on a computer screen – since she hosted a busy evening reception for the global investment summit on October 19.

Her Majesty wore a yellow dress and a three-strand pearl necklace as she met the ambassador from the Republic of Korea, Gunn Kim, during a virtual audience from Windsor Castle.

READ: The Queen receives heartwarming family visit following her hospital stay

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's health over the years after first hospital stay in eight years

She also held a virtual audience with the ambassador from the Swiss Confederation, Markus Leitner, who was accompanied by his wife Nicole Leitner.

The Queen was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital last Wednesday night, making it her first hospital stay in eight years. It comes after the monarch cancelled a two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

The Queen carried out virtual audiences from Windsor Castle

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on Thursday night: "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits."

It is understood the overnight stay was for practical reasons and the Queen was back at her desk on Thursday afternoon and was undertaking light duties. She did however miss a church service at Windsor on Sunday.

DISCOVER: Is the Queen's busy schedule putting her health at risk? Experts weigh in

MORE: The Queen's four hospital stays throughout her reign

The Queen held an audience with the ambassador from the Republic of Korea, Gunn Kim

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among those to publicly send his best wishes to Her Majesty, as he visited a vaccine centre in London on Friday.

He said: "I think everybody sends Her Majesty our very, very best wishes. And certainly we have from the Government. But I'm given to understand that actually Her Majesty is characteristically back at her desk at Windsor as we speak. But we send her every possible good wish."

The Queen is due to attend events in Scotland next week as part of a flurry of royal Cop26 engagements involving the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge between 1 to 5 November.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.