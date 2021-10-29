The Queen cancels Remembrance Festival appearance on medical advice Her Majesty was recently in hospital

The Queen has been advised to take two weeks of rest, meaning that she has had to cancel her appearance at the Festival of Remembrance, due to be held on 13 November.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: "Following on from their recent advice that the Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty’s doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks.

"The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits. Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday November 13.

"However, it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on November 14."

HELLO! understands that the monarch remains in good spirits and that the advice is being seen as a sensible precaution.

Her Majesty has been undertaking royal duties again

The Queen was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital making it her first hospital stay in eight years. It comes after the monarch cancelled a two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

She later cancelled her appearance at the evening reception of COP26 on Monday, 1 November in Glasgow.

However, the royal will record a video message for those who are in attendance. HELLO! understands that decision to pull out of the conference was taken "regretfully" and that she hoped no one else would use absence as a reason not to attend.

Her last in-person appearance was at a reception for the Global Investment Summit

This week, the monarch has been carrying out virtual meetings and on Thursday conducted a virtual audience as she received David Constantine, where she presented him with The Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry. Also present at the meeting was Professor Simon Armitage, who is the Poet Laureate of the United Kingdom.

The award, which dates back to 1933, was created by the Queen's grandfather, King George V and can be awarded to any poet within the Commonwealth.

It was the first time the 95-year-old head of state had been seen – albeit on a computer screen – since she hosted a busy evening reception for the global investment summit on October 19.

