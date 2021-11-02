Meghan Markle's next public appearance revealed after kind gesture The Duchess of Sussex was praised as "unbelievably classy"

The Duchess of Sussex is set to be one of the key speakers at an online conference hosted by the New York Times.

Meghan, 40, will discuss "economic and professional parity" for women at the New York Times DealBook/Online Summit on Tuesday 9 November.

The mum-of-two will be joined by American businesswoman, Mellody Hobson, who is President and co-CEO of Ariel Investments, and chairwoman of Starbucks Corporation.

The event's agenda says: "Two groundbreaking figures join us to discuss top-down solutions, and reflect on how their shared experiences influenced their thinking about creating opportunities for others."

It comes after Meghan treated campaigners working overtime to Starbucks coffees.

Neil Sroka, Comms Director for PL+US (Paid Leave US for the US), shared on Twitter earlier this week: "The Duchess of Sussex (aka #MeghanMarkle) bought everyone at @PaidLeaveUS a few cups of coffee while we're working overtime to #SavePaidLeave. Unbelievably classy... and necessary. Truly honored to know she has our backs in the fight to win #PaidLeaveForAll."

The Duchess' Archewell Foundation gave each worker a $25 voucher (approximately £18) for hot beverages. The non-profit organisation is working to win paid family leave and medical leave for everyone working in the United States.

The Sussexes visited New York in September

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first major public outing in September, visiting New York to campaign for global vaccine equity.

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March 2020 and now reside in Montecito with their children, Archie, two, and four-month-old Lilibet.

The Duchess also made a stunning video appearance last week, to highlight an initiative that aims to help parents raise enthusiastic readers.

Meghan teamed up with Brightly as part of their online Storytime, where she proudly read her debut children's book, The Bench. The best-selling novel tells the story of the special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother's eyes.

