James Middleton shares sweet photo of adorable family member from sunny Berkshire garden

James Middleton couldn't be a prouder dog dad. On Thursday, one of his adorable furry friends was front and centre in a gorgeous new photo.

Taking to the official Instagram account for Ella & Co, his dog food and lifestyle brand, the dad-of-one shared a sweet image of one of his chestnut-hued pooches wearing a denim cap in the summer sunshine. The photo appeared to be taken in James' sprawling Berkshire garden.

© Instagram James shared a sweet photo of one of his family pooches

Captioning the post, James wrote: "Keeping cool this summer. UK summers can be unpredictable! But it’s not the rain showers we need to watch out for, it’s the heat waves!

"As I’m sure you know, high temperatures can pose a risk to our dogs and should not be underestimated. I have written a blog all about 'Planning safe summer outings with your dog'—the link is in my bio. I love hearing your thoughts too, so please do share them!"

James shares his gorgeous property with his wife Alizée, their son Inigo, and their pack of six dogs: Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala, and Isla.

The couple welcomed Inigo in October last year and have since shared the occasional update featuring their son on social media.

© Instagram / @jmidy James is the proud dad of six dogs

The latest update was last weekend when the flame-haired tot was filmed on a shopping trip to Sainsbury's with his adoring father. During the trip, the infant was filmed sitting poised in the trolley before finding his dad's products on the shelves and knocking them into a shopping bag. See the full video below.

Alongside the clip were the words: "THE RUMOURS ARE TRUE. Today I took Inigo to our local @sainsburys to show him our new James & Ella range on the shelf! A very proud moment.

"I'm passionately growing my business & watching Inigo grow at the same time, knowing that neither would have existed if it hadn’t been for Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life.

"I'm delighted to announce we are now stocked in over 300 Sainsbury’s stores nationwide with our range of healthy dog foods, treats, and toppers. I set out on a mission to make all dogs’ lives as happy and healthy as they have made mine, starting with the food they eat.

"I'm so grateful for this incredible journey and for those of you who have supported me. This is a big moment!"