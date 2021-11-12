Prince Harry and Meghan supported a breadth of charities and organisations in their roles as working members of The Firm. And since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the Sussexes have continued to champion causes close to their heart via their non-profit organisation, Archewell Foundation.

"Our core purpose is to uplift and unite communities – local and global, online and offline – one act of compassion at a time," they write on their website.

Some of the projects they have supported include Global Citizen, which serves to distribute COVID-19 vaccines fairly to the global population, as well as World Central Kitchen, which is run by celebrity chef José Andrés.

Through this latter partnership, Archewell has donated enough funds to build four community relief centres, three of which are already being constructed in Dominica, Puerto Rico and Mumbai. These centres will act as emergency service kitchens during times of high-need or disaster, and as food distribution hubs, schools, clinics, or safe community gathering zones during non-disaster times.

Archewell has also supplied grants to grassroots organisations, such as PressPad, and more established charities like Mind.

See the full Kind List here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.