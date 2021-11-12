Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit military base in New Jersey and talk mental health The couple celebrated Veteran's Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent Veteran's Day on Thursday at an army base in New Jersey.

The couple travelled from New York to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey and met with service members from all six branches of the military, and hosted a luncheon for service members and their spouses.

WATCH: Harry presents military awards at veterans gala

Throughout their visit, they discussed mental health, the value of community, and living a life of service, with Prince Harry, who spent a decade in the British army until retiring in 2015, and completed two tours of Afghanistan, opening up about the isolation service members often feel when returning home, and stressed the importance of supporting veterans.

"My experience in the military made me who I am today, and I will always be grateful for the people I got to serve with — wherever in the world we were," he said.

The couple discussed mental health during their visit.

"But in war, you also see and experience things you hope no one else has to.

"These stay with us, sometimes like a slideshow of images."

For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex donned a black Giorgio Armani faux-wrap dress, which she accessorised with matching Giorgio Armani heels, a poppy, her Cartier watch and bracelet and another bracelet by Jennifer Meyer.

Harry, on the other hand, wore a grey suit and white shirt.

Meghan looked elegant in a Giorgio Armani faux-wrap dress

A spokesperson for the couple said Harry and Meghan have "committed themselves to remembering, reflecting and honoring service members, veterans, and military families from around the world".

Last year, the Duke and Duchess marked Veterans' Day with a solo trip to the Los Angeles National Cemetery, laying flowers on the military graves.