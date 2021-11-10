The real reason why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not on social media The Sussexes stopped using Instagram in 2020

The Duke of Sussex has revealed why he and his wife Meghan Markle no longer have social media accounts.

Prince Harry joined Wired's RE:WIRED summit on Tuesday to speak about misinformation on the internet.

The father-of-two said the "scale of misinformation now is terrifying" and warned families are being "destroyed" by the problem.

WATCH: Prince Harry says "misinformation is a global humanitarian crisis"

Asked if users should delete their social media accounts, Harry noted he and Meghan are not on any platforms and will not return until changes are made.

The Duke and Duchess announced in March 2020 that they would no longer use their @SussexRoyal Instagram as they stepped back as senior royals.

Harry added during the panel that it "simply isn't true" that the challenge of misinformation "is too big to fix, it's too big to solve".

Harry warned about the dangers of misinformation on the internet

He also revealed that he had warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey that his platform was allowing a coup to be staged against the US a day before the 6 January riots at the Capitol.

Harry said: "Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January 6 when I warned him his platform was allowing a coup to be staged. That email was sent the day before.

"And then it happened and I haven't heard from him since."

A group of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building in Washington DC over claims the presidential election was rigged – and the role social media giants played in enabling the attack is being investigated.

Meghan spoke about economic and professional parity in society

Meanwhile the Duchess of Sussex said the issue of paid leave is "humanitarian" as she was asked if she has any "anxiety" about getting involved in politics.

Speaking at the New York Times DealBook online summit on Tuesday, Meghan said: "I don't see this as a political issue frankly. Look, there is certainly a precedent amongst my husband's family and the royal family of not having any involvement in politics, but I think this is… I mean, paid leave, from my standpoint, is just a humanitarian issue."

It comes after the Duchess published an open letter to members of the United States Congress in support of a comprehensive paid leave program for new parents.

