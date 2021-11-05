Kate Middleton set to have a glamorous date night with Prince William this month

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to enjoy a glamorous date night this month as they are confirmed to attend the Royal Variety Performance.

The star-studded event at the Royal Albert Hall on Thursday 18 November will be hosted by Alan Carr and will include performances from Ed Sheeran, Sir Rod Stewart, the cast of Matilda The Musical, Anne Marie, Years and Years, the cast of Cirque du Soleil, James Blunt, the cast of Moulin Rouge The Musical and Germany's The Messoudi Brothers.

Prince William and Kate will also enjoy seeing music from Gregory Porter and Elvis Costello, as well as a special collaboration by actress Keala Settle and the Some Voices choir.

The Cambridges will meet a number of performers on the night as well as Royal Variety Charity and ITV executives before and after the show.

The event is in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which the Queen is patron. The money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times. This year sees the centenary of the reigning monarch being patron, commencing with King George V in 1921.

William and Kate first attended the show in 2014

Last year's Royal Variety Performance took place in Blackpool but without an audience due to the pandemic. The Prince of Wales delivered a video message instead.

William and Kate were the last royal couple to attend the show in 2019, with the Duchess wowing in a black lace gown by Alexander McQueen. The Cambridges made their debut at the show in 2014 and also in 2017.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were guests at the 2018 performance, with Meghan stunning in a black and white sequin halter-neck top and a satin black skirt by Safiyaa.

It will be William and Kate's third red carpet appearance in the space of two months, having dazzled at the James Bond: No Time To Die premiere in September and the Earthshot Prize Awards last month.

