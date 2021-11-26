Prince William enjoys rare night out at star-studded Christmas party The royal mingled with friends James and Sofia Blunt

Prince William excused himself from bedtime duties on Wednesday and enjoyed a night out at a star-studded Christmas party that took place at private members' club Oswald's in London.

The royal, 39, was back home soon though, as he was pictured looking happy and dapper in a grey suit in the back of a chauffeur-driven car as he exited the party at around 7:30pm.

WATCH: Royal family shares recipe for traditional Christmas pudding

Following the fun night out, the Court Circular recorded: "The Duke of Cambridge, Patron, Flora and Fauna International, this evening attended a Dinner at Oswald’s, 25 Albemarle Street, London, W1."

The Duke of Cambridge mingled with James Blunt and his wife Sofia, as well as Holly Valance and her billionaire husband Nick Candy.

Prince William was not accompanied by wife Kate

The club on Albemarle Street in Mayfair is owned by fellow environmental activist Robin Birley, whose father named his famous members' club Annabel's after his socialite wife - Lady Annabel Goldsmith.

William is also said to be a member of 61-year-old Etonian Birley's secretive member's only club 5 Hertford Street, boasting an annual fee of £1,800 and where members need to be recommended by a proposer and a seconder.

James Blunt and wife Sofia were amongst the guests

Singer James is a favourite with the royals. Just last week he was pictured attending a dinner hosted by his wife Sofia to launch the Loci vegan sneaker in aid of the Blue Marine Foundation.

In attendance were both Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Beatrice, who welcomed her first baby in September, was joined by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, but Eugenie, who became a mother in February, was flying solo.

The sisters put on a stylish display, with Beatrice opting for a brown satin skirt, black v-neck top, blazer and matching high heels. Eugenie, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a midi black dress which she combined with black boots.