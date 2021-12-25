Armed intruder arrested on Windsor Castle grounds as Royals celebrate Christmas Day The suspect is now in police custody

An armed man has been arrested after breaking into the Queen's residence Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

According to Thames Valley Police, the Metropolitan Police responded to a security breach at around 8.30am within the grounds of the castle where her Majesty and several other members of the Royal Family are spending the Christmas holidays. It's understood that the suspect, a 19-year-old man from Southampton, did not manage to break into any of the buildings inside the castle grounds and is now in police custody.

Superintendent Rebecca Mears said: "An investigation is ongoing following this incident and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan police. The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time.

"We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings. Members of the royal family have been informed about the incident. We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public."

The Queen is spending Christmas Day - the first without her husband Prince Philip who passed away earlier this year - at the Berkshire residence after being forced to cancel her festivities at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk for a second year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She has been joined by her sons Prince Charles and Prince Edward, along with the Duchess of Cornwall and Countess of Wessex.

The Queen's speech, which was pre-recorded in the White Drawing Room at Windsor, was televised as usual at 3pm.

