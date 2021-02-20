Fancy working for the royal family? The Queen is expanding her team You'll get the chance to work in one of the most historical buildings

The Queen's royal household has released a brand new vacancy - and the position is based either at Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace.

In a job advert on LinkedIn, it was revealed that the royal family is hiring a Housekeeping Assistant on a 13-month apprenticeship. The exciting scheme will also involve off-the-job training, supported by a separate learning provider.

The successful candidate will join one of the UK's best team of Housekeeping professionals; learning on-the-job while they work alongside them to upkeep, clean and care for interiors and items, ensuring they are presented to their very best.

Although the position will be based mainly in either Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace, the person will be working across other residences throughout the year with live-in accommodation.

The website also states that all meals will be provided and travel expenses are included as well as being entitled to 33 days holiday (inclusive of Bank Holidays).

The Queen is hiring on her team

"The variety of work will inspire and challenge you, but we'll be with you every step of the way," the job advert reads. "You'll be assigned a mentor who will support you throughout your apprenticeship, and will make sure you have opportunities to put your learning into practice.

"Through this combination of learning and practice, your confidence will grow. At the end of your apprenticeship, you’ll join our permanent team who deliver exceptional standards every day; making this the perfect place to start your career."

