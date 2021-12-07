Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet is six months old - will Sussexes share first photo? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter in June

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter recently reached a special new milestone. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in Santa Barbara, turned six months old on 4 December.

While Prince Harry and Meghan have shared some photos of their eldest child, Archie, two, the couple are yet to reveal a photo of their baby daughter.

When Archie was born in May 2019, the Sussexes were still working members of the royal family and took part in the traditional photo call following the birth.

Their baby son also joined them on their tour of Africa in September 2019, but since Lilibet was born over a year after the couple had stepped back from royal duties – can we expect a photo of the youngest Sussex?

It's clear that the couple are keen to let their children grow up as private citizens, particularly as they will not carry out a public role in the future.

Several family photos could be seen on Meghan's desk in a special video to mark her 40th birthday in August, with many royal fans guessing that one of them could be Harry holding Lilibet.

Archie joined his parents on tour in 2019

The Sussexes could decide to share the first photo of their daughter to mark a milestone occasion, such as Lilibet's first Christmas or when she turns one next June.

Harry and Meghan's Christmas card in 2019 featured Archie front and centre, as they highlighted the work of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

The Sussexes' 2020 Christmas card was shared by The Mayhew charity

And last year, the couple released a beautiful drawing based on a family photo taken by Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland. It showed the family-of-three playing in their garden with their dogs, Guy and Pula, as they celebrated their first Christmas in the US. The adorable Christmas card was shared by one of the Duchess' patronages, animal welfare charity, the Mayhew.

The Sussexes could decide to share the first photo of Lilibet in a very similar way to celebrate their first Christmas as a family-of-four.

