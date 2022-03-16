Sophie Wessex handles Marilyn Monroe moment in New York with style and grace The Countess of Wessex was quick to hold the skirt back down

Sophie Wessex had a Marilyn Monroe moment on Wednesday when a gust of wind blew her navy blue wrap dress up to her waist.

MORE: Sophie Wessex turns heads in seriously bold dress during tearful outing

The British royal was quick to hold the skirt back down, as she exited her car and made her way into the JP Morgan building on Madison Avenue where she was a guest at the 100 Women in Finance’s (100WF) Next Generation Initiative.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex handles Marilyn Monore moment in New York with style and grace

Her navy blue wrap dress featured tan tie detailing, and she paired the look with tan court heels and a clutch bag.

The event aims to inspire and support young women to look at careers in finance and investment, and at the event Sophie heard from women in corporate leadership roles, and learned more about their experience in challenging gender-based stereotypes and bias in the workplace.

The Countess of Wessex also met those aspiring to join the global finance industry at 100WF’s First Impressions event, during which she joined roundtable discussions with attendees and senior women in the sector.

The Countess first attended a First Impressions event during a previous visit to New York in 2019.

The royal looked incredible in an abstract print dress

Sophie has been wowing fans this week as she made a stylish return to New York, arriving at the Queen Elizabeth II Garden in Lower Manhattan in a slick cream coat and chic houndstooth scarf.

The 57-year-old royal looked stunning in a cream longline coat that cascaded to her ankles. Featuring an oversized collar and double-breasted button detailing, Sophie's coat was the perfect outerwear for a crisp spring day in the city.

Later that evening she was dressed to the nines to attend a UN Commonwealth Day Reception at The Yale Club in New York, opting to wear an ethereal printed dress from Victoria Beckham's collection.

We loved Sophie's stylish emerald green ensemble

The royal's stunning dress featured flattering long sleeves and pleated A-line skirt, a ruched waistline and daring abstract print.

On Tuesday she wore a striking emerald suit also by Victoria Beckham for a series of engagements as she was involved in talks on women's rights in Afghanistan and the impact of the Ukrainian conflict on women and girls

Sophie has always had an impeccable sense of style. With a penchant for pastels, striking prints and timeless pieces, the royal rarely makes a fashion faux pas.