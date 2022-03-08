Prince Edward and Sophie's big celebration for this week revealed

There will be big celebrations in the Wessex household this week, as Prince Edward turns 58 on Thursday. The royal family usually marks special occasions, such as birthdays and anniversaries, in private and it's likely Edward's wife Sophie and their two children Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, will have something special planned for the Prince.

The royals do, however, tend to pay a public tribute on social media, by sharing a photo of the celebrant and a short but sweet birthday message.

Last year on Edward's birthday, a photo of the Queen's youngest son was uploaded on her official Twitter and Instagram accounts. The snap showed Edward smiling during a visit to Vauxhall City Farm five months prior.

In 2020 just before the pandemic broke out, Edward and Sophie also attended a public engagement at Tiptree Wilkin and Sons in Essex on Edward's actual birthday. The father-of-two was presented with a delicious-looking cake made by employee Darren at the Tiptree jam bakery.

Edward, who is currently 14th in line to the throne, was born at Buckingham Palace in 1964 and was baptised two months later on 2 May in the private chapel at Windsor Castle. In keeping with tradition, his birth was announced in a royal bulletin placed on an easel outside the palace, as well as in a number of newspapers.

Prince Edward cuts his birthday cake in 2020

The London Gazette at the time was one such publication. While Edward's name had not yet been revealed, an announcement was printed in honour of his arrival.

It read: "Wednesday, 11 March 1964. Whitehall 10 March 1964. This evening at twenty minutes after eight o'clock Her Majesty THE QUEEN was safely delivered of a Prince at Buckingham Palace. His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was present. Her Majesty and the Infant Prince are both well."

