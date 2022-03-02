The Countess of Wessex celebrates World Book Day with children and puppies

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex enjoyed a heartwarming visit to a newly completed Guide Dogs hub on Wednesday ahead of World Book Day.

Sophie, 57, visited the charity's Reading Hub Facility to learn more about the organisation's services for children, young people and families, including buddy dogs.

READ: Prince Edward's night out has got royal fans all saying the same thing

Loading the player...

WATCH: Countess of Wessex coos over babies as she opens new community hub

The Countess, who took over the role as patron of Guide Dogs from Princess Alexandra in 2021, met children who have benefited from Guide Dogs' 'CustomEyes' books, where children's stories are available in large print to allow children with impaired vision to enjoy them.

The royal mum-of-two, wearing a black blazer, roll neck and a forest green Alberta Ferretti midi skirt, was pictured reading with youngsters, who were dressed up for World Book Day, which falls on Thursday 3 March.

Sophie met Guide Dogs in training

The Countess, who is a proud dog owner herself, met some of the charity's pooches and trainers and viewed a demonstration. To mark the visit, she also made a clay handprint, alongside the paw print of one of the dogs in training.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton have this sweet tradition with their children before royal outings

MORE: The Countess of Wessex coos over babies as she joins families in Surrey - best photos

The Countess reading with ten-year-old Zannah

Sophie carries out hundreds of engagements a year in her role as patron of over 70 charities and organisations.

She has a wide range of interests, which include supporting people with disabilities, women's rights and opportunities for young people.

Sophie made a clay handprint to mark her visit

On Tuesday, she and her husband, Prince Edward, carried out joint engagements, visiting Essex and Hertfordshire Air Ambulance Trust, a school in Harlow and the North Hertfordshire Drug and Alcohol Treatment Centre.

The Wessexes recently returned from a half-term ski trip in the Swiss resort of St Moritz with their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.