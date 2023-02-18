Why Princess Kate missed the BAFTAs two years running The Princess of Wales's last BAFTAs appearance was in 2020

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to attend the 2023 BAFTAs on Sunday night – their first appearance at the bash since 2020.

But last year, Prince William and Kate were noticeably absent from the biggest night in British film and television, with William giving a virtual address only.

WATCH: Kate's most dazzling BAFTA dresses through the years

Ahead of the ceremony, Kensington Palace said that the couple would not be able to attend the awards due to "diary constraints".

The ceremony was held virtually in 2021 due to the pandemic, and while William had been due to record a video message, he was forced to pull out after the death of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

It was the first time William had missed the prestigious ceremony since his appointment as president of the British Academy of Film & Television Arts in 2010.

William and Kate at the 2020 BAFTAs

This year, William and Kate will watch the awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.

It will be a glamorous return to royal duties for William and Kate after their half-term break with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Princess has previously wowed in an array of showstopping looks at the awards, including a bardot-style floral dress and a white one-shoulder gown, both by Alexander McQueen.

The 76th Awards will take place at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 19 February, and will be hosted by actor Richard E Grant and broadcaster Alison Hammond.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards will be broadcast on BBC 1 and BBC iPlayer from 7pm on Sunday.

