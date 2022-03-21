Prince Charles' secret sanctuary is a total mystery The Prince of Wales has a secret sanctuary at Highgrove

Prince Charles' glorious home of Highgrove, which he shares with his wife Duchess Camilla, is open for the public to tour the gardens – but one bit they won't see is the inside of the Prince of Wales' secret sanctuary.

GALLERY: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's vast country mansion belongs on a postcard

The Gloucestershire retreat has impressive grounds and Prince Charles has his own outdoor sanctuary that he keeps under strict lock and key. Situated in The Arboretum, there is a special building which was designed by architect Charles Morris for the millennium.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The sweet moment Duchess Kate calls Prince Charles grampa

Royal fans can see the outside which is made from local stone, timber and clay bricks, but the inside is totally top secret with Prince Charles and only a few chosen friends the lucky people to hold a key to the door.

Prince Charles keeps his special place under lock and key

Judging from the outside of the magical structure with its pointed roof and sweet wooden door, we bet inside is incredible too – the perfect place to sit and read, perhaps?

The rest of the grounds are just as breathtaking with a wildflower meadow, a stumpery and a whimsical Thyme Walk.

The sanctuary is magical

The gardens are very eco-friendly with a recycled water system and solar panels for energy, and the full estate is comprised of 900 acres of organic land, including a farm called Home Farm, which Prince Charles takes great pride in.

READ: Prince Charles' heightened security at countryside home – report

MORE: Prince Charles has the sweetest photo of Meghan Markle inside Clarence House's living room

The Queen's son bought the property in 1980, and he first lived there with Princess Diana and his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion is renowned for its beautiful décor but we think you'll agree, it's the stunning gardens that really steal the show.

The West Country property is an escape for The Prince of Wales

Not able to make it to the West Country for a visit this summer? Fear not. The public can take a virtual tour of the grounds via Google Arts & Culture – so pour yourself a cup of tea and get ready to be amazed!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.