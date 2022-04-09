The Queen pens heartfelt tribute to Prince Philip on first anniversary of his death The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on 9 April 2021

The Queen has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late husband Prince Philip to mark the first anniversary of his death on Saturday.

READ: The real reason royal children were allowed to attend Prince Philip's memorial

Taking to the official Royal Family Instagram account, the monarch posted a touching poem by Laureate Simon Armitage alongside a moving video montage that highlighted moments of her life with Philip, including the birth of their children and their wedding day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen shares moving video tribute to Prince Philip on first death anniversary

The full post read: "'The Patriarchs – An Elegy' by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage. Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death. Find out more about his life and legacy via our link in bio.

"The weather in the window this morning is snow, unseasonal singular flakes, a slow winter's final shiver. On such an occasion to presume to eulogise one man is to pipe up for a whole generation - that crew whose survival was always the stuff of minor miracle, who came ashore in orange-crate coracles, fought ingenious wars, finagled triumphs at sea with flaming decoy boats, and side-stepped torpedoes.

GALLERY: 20 of Prince Philip's sweetest family moments

MORE: How Princess Anne is marking her beloved father Prince Philip's first death anniversary

"Husbands to duty, they unrolled their plans across billiard tables and vehicle bonnets, regrouped at breakfast. What their secrets were was everyone’s guess and nobody’s business. Great-grandfathers from birth, in time they became both inner core and outer case in a family heirloom of nesting dolls.

The Queen and Prince Philip married in 1947

"Like evidence of early man their boot-prints stand in the hardened earth of rose-beds and borders. They were sons of a zodiac out of sync with the solar year, but turned their minds to the day’s big science and heavy questions.

"To study their hands at rest was to picture maps showing hachured valleys and indigo streams, schemes of old campaigns and reconnaissance missions. Last of the great avuncular magicians they kept their best tricks for the grand finale: Disproving Immortality and Disappearing Entirely.

"The major oaks in the wood start tuning up and skies to come will deliver their tributes. But for now, a cold April’s closing moments parachute slowly home, so by mid-afternoon snow is recast as seed heads and thistledown."

Members of the royal family take part in Prince Philip's funeral procession

Philip died aged 99 on Friday 9 April 2021. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in an official statement that read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

Only 30 people were allowed to attend Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle due to COVID restrictions, but last month, a larger service of thanksgiving was held at Westminster Abbey that saw hundreds in the congregation, including the Queen and the royal family.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.