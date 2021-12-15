Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'loving life' with Archie and baby Lilibet The Sussexes welcomed their daughter in June

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "loving life as a family of four," according to one of their closest friends.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who are already parents to two-year-old Archie, welcomed daughter Lilibet in June.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, makeup artist Daniel Martin spoke of his recent reunion with the Sussexes as they made an appearance in New York last month.

Meghan turned to her trusted glam squad (Daniel and hairstylist Serge Normant) from her royal wedding to create a stunning look for the Intrepid Museum's 2021 Salute to Freedom gala in New York.

"It was so much fun to have all of us back together again. It was chill and relaxed, like the gang was back together," Daniel told the American publication. "Harry jokes around a lot, and Meghan is really funny. It was nice to have those belly laughs again!"

The makeup artist, who was also on hand as Meghan made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, added of Harry and Meghan: "They are loving life as a family of four. They've struck a rhythm as a foursome."

Makeup artist Daniel Martin created this stunning beauty look on the Duchess

The Sussexes are set to celebrate their first Christmas together with baby Lilibet at their Montecito home this year.

Ellen asked Meghan during their interview about her son Archie, saying: "Is he a good big brother?" to which the Duchess replied, "He loves being a big brother!"

She continued: "Someone told H (Harry) and I that when you have one kid it's a hobby, and two children is parenting. Suddenly we realised, oh right, everyone talks about what it's like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. So I think they have that moment of, 'Oh, this is fun...oh, this is how it is now'."

